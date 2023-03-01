The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wangaratta's Ben Reid says Darcy Melksham's running will add flexibility

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darcy Melksham has faced the most unique circumstances, watching his junior club go into recess and then joining the premiers. Picture by James Wiltshire

Wangaratta premiership coach Ben Reid says recruit Darcy Melksham's running ability has impressed at training, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.