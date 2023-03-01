Wangaratta premiership coach Ben Reid says recruit Darcy Melksham's running ability has impressed at training, ahead of the Ovens and Murray Football League season.
The Pies confirmed on Tuesday, February 28, the exciting Corowa-Rutherglen youngster's arrival after the heartbreaking, albeit expected, outcome from Monday night's members meeting that the Roos are in recess this year after a player exodus over summer.
Melksham is the first Roos' player to publicly move, but all clubs in negotiations with those players have stressed they didn't want to make any announcements while Corowa-Rutherglen was working through its formal process as a mark of respect to the battling outfit.
The 20-year-old impressed in his senior debut for the Roos in the 2021 shortened COVID season and also showed glimpses of his class last year.
"It was a bit different, I thought I could have done better, but it wasn't that bad either," he remarked.
Melksham is 174cms and 71kgs, so his pace and evasive skills are vital.
"He can certainly play forward, mid, on a wing and even probably off half-back, just with his skill set," Reid offered.
"He's a really good runner with some toe (pace) and will add some flexibility to us across the ground."
Melksham was targeted by least one other O and M club and while he says the Pies are the best fit, he admits it's been gut-wrenching to see his junior club's battles.
"It's actually devastating, it was really hard separating from the boys, but we'll still be close mates."
