Two Border business and community leaders have received a top honour from a Victorian university.
Cynthia Brown, of the Brown Family Wine group, and Joss Group managing director Paul Joss are among six winners of La Trobe University's Distinguished Alumni Award.
Presented annually from nearly 240,000 graduates, the award is one of the highest honours bestowed by the university.
The other recipients include author and anti-domestic violence campaigner Philip Cleary, Wilson Asset Management's Geoff Wilson, Adjunct Professor Ann Maree Keenan and Bakers Delight co-founder Roger Gillespie.
As a non-executive director of the Brown Family Wine Group (established 1889), Dr Brown drives strategic direction at board level.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours) (2014) from La Trobe University and also also holds a PhD, a Bachelor of Business and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
In her academic work, Dr Brown developed a scale to measure technology-facilitated abuse in relationships and its impacts, which has been translated into at least five non-English languages and used across Australia, Europe, Asia and the US.
Mr Joss has led construction company Joss Group to deliver social and sustainable value for communities through sponsorships and social procurement.
He sits on La Trobe University's Albury-Wodonga campus regional advisory board, is vice-president of Albury Tigers club, and is chair of the James McQuillan Future Fund Trust.
Mr Joss graduated from La Trobe University with a Bachelor of Business (1998).
La Trobe University chancellor John Brumby said this year's distinguished alumni had not only excelled in their chosen fields, but also across a range of contributions.
"This remarkable group personifies the unique La Trobe spirit and values, and shows exactly why we are known for excellence, innovation, and impact," he said.
"By sharing their stories, experiences, and exceptional achievements, these alumni help to demonstrate the impact that higher education has on individuals and our society as a whole."
