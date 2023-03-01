A large gum tree at Albury's Noreuil Park has been removed in what has been described as a "sad day" for the city.
City landscapes service leader David Costello said Albury Council chose to remove the gum tree on Wednesday March 1 to "protect the local habitat" and to " ensure the safety of all users".
"The timber and root plate will be used to stabilise the riverbank, improve safety and appearance," he said.
River Deck Cafe manager James Hargreaves said it was a sad day, especially to "see the tree succumb to the inevitability of nature".
IN OTHER NEWS:
"But it's great to see the council actioning something with it these past few days, especially when it comes to the public safety of our waterways," he said.
"(And) it only strengthens the warm, family friendly atmosphere we have all spent years building."
Mr Hargreaves said the work put into Noreuil Park and surrounding parklands was "nothing short of a positive".
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.