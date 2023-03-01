The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray Football Netball League chairman David Sinclair on the search for a 10th team

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 1 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ovens and Murray Football Netball League chairman David Sinclair remains excited by the forthcoming 2023 season despite the demise of Corowa-Rutherglen in football and senior netball. Picture by James Wiltshire

Don't expect to see a new club joining the Ovens and Murray Football Netball League next year even if Corowa-Rutherglen does not return to the competition's senior ranks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.