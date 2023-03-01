And so it is with the decision to rebuild Albury's hospital. It was never going to be a decision that satisfied the masses, given the support and desire for what this community needed and deserved - a new, single-site, world-class facility on a greenfield site. Instead we were told to be grateful for what we got - $558 million in funding. Not that it was $558 million in funding, actually. It was less, because it included funding already announced.

