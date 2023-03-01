The saying goes that you can please some of the people all of the time and you can please all of the people some of the time, but you can't please all of the people all of the time.
And so it is with the decision to rebuild Albury's hospital. It was never going to be a decision that satisfied the masses, given the support and desire for what this community needed and deserved - a new, single-site, world-class facility on a greenfield site. Instead we were told to be grateful for what we got - $558 million in funding. Not that it was $558 million in funding, actually. It was less, because it included funding already announced.
Nonetheless, the criticism and unrest about rebuilding a hospital that is no longer fit for purpose is really starting to irritate some of those who would much rather the detractors just move on and kindly, shut up.
Member for Albury Justin Clancy accused critics of "using their end as a way of justifying their means", an ironic statement from a politician in the midst of a campaign to hold his seat at the March 25 election.
Mr Clancy's comment that critics should be concerned "they don't reap the whirlwind, whether that be delays, whether that be loss of funding" sounds an awful lot like a suggestion that this community could be punished for not towing the line.
It's the kind of thinking that has contributed to the position we find ourselves in, with a health service that is suffering from being chronically underfunded for far too long. It was the catalyst for a community to rally behind our clinicians and health workers, to support them and push back on the funding failings that had pushed our health service to breaking point.
We love our health service, and our health workers. And it is an insult to suggest that those who still advocate for the best result for those people - and for our community - are now to be treated like a bunch of naughty schoolchildren who simply won't behave.
It seems there's an expectation that the people of Albury-Wodonga and surrounds should just continue to be thankful for whatever we get when we get it, even if what we get is considerably less than we deserve and need. And most certainly less than health services at Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Wagga ... and the list goes on.
We've been treated like second-class citizens for so long when it comes to our health service that the powers that be are offended when we don't fall at their feet with appreciation when we finally get a decent health funding announcement. We thought the campaign for a new, single-site hospital on a greenfield site might have impressed upon politicians and leaders that we, as a community, weren't prepared to accept less than what we need, anymore.
Why should we be "grateful" for state governments fulfilling their duty to appropriately fund our health service, after underfunding it for so long? Why when it comes to the Border is every scrap of funding supposed to be welcomed as if it's a personal favour when in fact it is an obligation owed to us by those we elect to power.
And why should we be at risk of losing funding because we dare question whether a decision that will impact our community for decades to come may, in fact, actually be the wrong decision. We are better than this, we deserve better than this, and those who want to make that point are entitled to do so without being branded "agitators".
Only time will tell but it could well be the case that the naughty kids in the room will end up on the right side of history here in flagging that what we've been promised is not what we need. Unfortunately, that's pretty cold comfort.
