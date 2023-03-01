Six former Australian players are among the two squads for the Border's eagerly anticipated return of Sheffield Shield, starting on Thursday, March 2.
The prestigious competition's most successful outfits, NSW and Victoria, will meet at Lavington Sportsground in the four-day match.
NSW boasts 47 titles, but currently sits last, while Victoria has 32 Shields and is a contender to add another as it holds down second spot on 31 points.
Western Australian leads on 42 with only two matches left.
"We were in no-man's land before that win over NSW before the Big Bash (which started on December 13), that got the ball rolling," young Victorian Mitch Perry suggested.
"We've now had three wins on the bounce and we're a chance to play in the Shield final and get some redemption."
Western Australia snapped a 23-year Shield drought last year against Victoria.
The match was drawn with the home team winning the title after claiming more first innings bonus points.
Twenty-two year-old speedster Perry, who debuted two years ago, played a pivotal role in the recent win over South Australia, claiming a Shield-best 5-64 in match figures of 8-120.
"Obviously it was good to get a maiden 5-for, but I can't thank the guys enough who bowled around me, especially Jon Holland and Will Sutherland, they put in a good stint before the spell I bowled," he offered.
Left-arm orthodox spinner Holland (four Tests) joins team-mate Marcus Harris (14 Tests) with the NSW national quartet of Trent Copeland (three Tests), captain Kurtis Patterson (two Tests), Chris Tremain (four ODI's) and Moises Henriques (four Tests, 16 ODI's and 24 T20I's).
When NSW hosted Victoria at Lavington in December, 1989, it also had a host of national representatives, including Mark Waugh and Geoff Lawson (both NSW).
Meanwhile, long-time Australian star Glenn Maxwell, who played the last Shield game back from injury, won't take his place as he prepares to fly to India for the one-day series.
The 13-strong Victorian squad is: Will Sutherland (c) (Prahran), Ashley Chandrasinghe (Casey-South Melbourne), Travis Dean (Footscray), Sam Elliott (Fitzroy Doncaster), Sam Harper (Melbourne), Marcus Harris (St Kilda), Jon Holland (Frankston Peninsula), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Cam McClure (Essendon), Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne), Mitch Perry (Richmond), James Seymour (Essendon), Matt Short (Northcote).
The NSW squad is: Trent Copeland, Ollie Davies, Jack Edwards, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Blake MacDonald, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson (c), Chris Tremain.
Davies and MacDonald are yet to play at Shield level.
The teams will play for the Hodge-Matthews Trophy to honour state stalwarts Brad Hodge (Victoria) and Greg Matthews.
The match starts at 10.30am.
