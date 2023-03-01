The Border Mail

Six former national players named in state squads for Border Shield game

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ex-Australian representative Moises Henriques joined his NSW team-mates for training, ahead of the Sheffield Shield clash. Picture by Mark Jesser

Six former Australian players are among the two squads for the Border's eagerly anticipated return of Sheffield Shield, starting on Thursday, March 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.