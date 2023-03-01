The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

North Albury Fire Brigade's new $530,000 tanker a 'significant investment'

SE
By Sophie Else
March 1 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Andrew Schneider and Albury MP Justin Clancy in front of the new half-million dollar truck that Mr Clancy offically handed over. Pictures by Mark Jesser

North Albury Fire Brigade's new half-million dollar state-of-the-art tanker has already thrilled crews heading to several front-line emergencies.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.