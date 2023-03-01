North Albury Fire Brigade's new half-million dollar state-of-the-art tanker has already thrilled crews heading to several front-line emergencies.
The advanced truck has a range of advanced technologies, including a water spray and compressed air foam system to protect firefighters.
Fire and Rescue NSW's Inspector Frank Finlay said brigade members were so thrilled with the $530,000 tanker, provided by the NSW government, that they all wanted the opportunity to go out on the truck whenever they could.
"This truck has replaced a 20-year-old tanker," Mr Finlay said.
"The trucks are environmentally friendly and a lot safer for the crews, and the technology on this truck goes a lot further (than the old tanker).
"The guys have been waiting and fighting over who gets to use it - we're all very happy."
Other features of the truck are a 3500-litre water tank, a remote-controlled monitor on the front of the truck and a four-wheel drive that enables access to fires in rugged terrain.
The truck was unveiled Wednesday, March 1, by Inspector Finlay and Albury MP Justin Clancy.
Mr Clancy said the crew at North Albury did a "fantastic job serving our community" and that it was necessary for fire and rescue brigades across NSW to have up-to-date technology and be provided with the "right tools to do the job".
"This is about delivering capability technology to help our fireys work in the community," he said. "The truck will be very well used in the community, it's a significant investment."
Mr Clancy said the government had already invested $18 million into new trucks in metropolitan areas, but it "was fantastic to see" it roll out in areas such as Albury - where it was most needed.
"This is also part of an investment that sees other technologies that include drones being used too," he said.
