A four-bedroom home at Jindera has sold above its reserve price after attracting significant interest from multiple parties at auction on March 1.
The Huon Street property, set on more than 900 square metres of land, was snapped up for $480,000.
Four registered bidders competed for the property, with two active throughout the auction.
An opening offer of $440,000 was received, before it rose in $5000 increments until the hammer fell at $480,000.
"It was a really great result. It well and truly exceeded the owner's expectations," Ray White Albury North managing director Andrea Lever said.
"It's a really happy story. The people that purchased it were originally from Jindera and they've returned to the area and have been looking for a really long time for a house.
"They were just over the moon to finally be able to secure a home back in their hometown.
"The seller was an owner-occupier looking to downsize."
IN OTHER NEWS:
A three-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Pearsall Street in Lavington was passed in without receiving a bid.
Built on almost 1500 square metres of land, the property, which has an inground swimming pool, has been listed for $819,000.
The agency also passed in a three-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling on Hawkins Street at Howlong and placed it on the open market for $409,000.
"We know 90 per cent of properties are selling within 10 days of auction, so we're fairly confident that they will sell," Ms Lever said.
Six properties at Lavington, Springdale Heights, Glenroy and Splitters Creek are listed for auction with the agency on March 15.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.