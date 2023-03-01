The Border Mail

Border Bullets set to take same squad to Regional Bash cricket finals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:20pm, first published 2:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Bullets (batting) won one of two games in Griffith, but must now win two for a title. Picture by Liam Warren

Border Bullets look likely to take the same squad to the T20 Regional Bash cricket finals at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday, March 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.