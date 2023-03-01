Border Bullets look likely to take the same squad to the T20 Regional Bash cricket finals at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday, March 7.
The Bullets will start underdogs against Newcastle Blasters in the first game at 10am.
Central West Wranglers will then play Coffs Coast Chargers in the afternoon, with the winners from the two games to meet in the grand final, from 6.30pm.
Some players will take three days off work, only adding to the achievement of retaining the same squad from Griffith last weekend.
"Some guys are flying up on Monday at different stages and then flying back on Wednesday," captain Liam Scammell said.
"Everyone's made themselves available, the buy-in has been sensational, that unity in the group has come together really well."
The Regional Bash started in 2015-16, with the Bullets claiming the inaugural title.
Newcastle-based and ACT teams have dominated since, winning four of the past five deciders.
The ACT Aces, who the Bullets beat last Sunday in Griffith to book their place, had previously been an open-age team, but the rules were changed for this season so they became an under 21 outfit, with two over-age players.
Scammell didn't play for the Bullets in the inaugural year as he was tackling Victorian Premier Cricket, but he was there when Cricket Albury-Wodonga was toppled by powerful Newcastle club side Merewether, featuring former NSW quick Mark Cameron, in the 50-over grand final at the SCG in February, 2013.
"It's tough to compare, but I think our top-end is better, guys like (Zimbabwe international) Tendai (Chisoro) and Condo (former ACT captain Matt Condon) is as good as we've seen," he offered.
The Bullets have received a boost with all-rounder Chris Galvin, who was forced from the game against Wagga after splitting the webbing in his hand while fielding, declaring himself available, including Saturday's club clash against Tallangatta.
"I should be right to play, I can still bowl because it's between the pinky and the ring finger, so I can still grip the ball in the middle and index fingers and the thumb."
