The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Patrick McGorry worried by warning signs for escalating youth mental illness

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
March 5 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Professor Patrick McGorry, executive director of Orygen youth mental health organisation, has been relentless in pushing for reforms to save lives.

They've been called the "missing middle".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.