They've been called the "missing middle".
The young people who can't get the help they need in the mainstream medical care system.
For far too many of our young people, existing mental health and suicide prevention services just don't meet their needs.
Suicide remains the biggest killer of young people between the ages of 14 and 24 years.
Yet it's the most preventable of all premature deaths.
Professor Patrick McGorry, executive director of youth mental health organisation Orygen, is worried there's a "perfect storm" on the horizon.
"Everyone was patting themselves on the back that suicide rates didn't go up during the pandemic," he says.
But new figures released in January revealed the suicide toll rose 8 per cent in NSW and Victoria in 2022.
Real-time data showed there had been a more than 5 per cent increase in suspected suicide deaths in NSW since 2019 and a 9 per cent increase in Victoria.
The sharpest increases were in male suicides and the 45 to 64-year-old age bracket.
Professor McGorry sees this group as "the first cab off the rank" in a predicted post-pandemic fallout for mental ill-health and suicide.
He's worried about what's to come for our young people, whom he describes as the "miner's canaries of society".
More particularly, he's worried by the reported rise in suicidal behaviour (with more incidents of self-harm and suicide attempts) and the 50 per cent increase in mental illness in young people since 2007.
"If that happened with something like asthma or diabetes, there would be an immediate response," Professor McGorry says.
And yet access to expert care has become even more difficult in the aftermath of COVID-19.
Headspace has lost one-third of its staff over the past three years; its capacity to respond reduced - a "symptom" of a wider problem, he says.
"The majority of young people need more complex and sustained (mental health) care.
"They need team-based care for long periods of time."
That can't be delivered through the current primary care system, according to Professor McGorry.
The fuss over Federal Health Minister Mark Butler's decision to cut the number of Medicare-funded psychologist appointments from 20 back to 10 is not the major issue here, he says.
"Mark Butler doesn't want a Band-Aid solution," explains Professor McGorry, adding Orygen is working with the minister on a blueprint in the coming months.
The warning signs are there.
The "missing middle" are lost.
"I hope they're not going to be forgotten," Professor McGorry says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.