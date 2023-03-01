Chris Galvin has been awarded the Robbie Jackson Medal as the best player in the Riverina open men's team.
The Lavington assistant coach scored 143 runs in three games at the Country Championships and received his medal from Wodonga champion Jackson at training on Tuesday night.
Galvin made 79 in the Riverina's first game, hitting eight fours and a six, before running out three ACT batters in a seven-run win.
Riverina followed that with victory over Central Coast as Galvin hit 48 and claimed a wicket.
His championship finished with a run-a-ball 16 against Western, who were the only side to beat Riverina.
"Chris really stood out," Riverina coach Trent Ball said.
"In his 79 against ACT, he looked as good as anyone we saw over the three days.
"We know he can play at that level but it's his attitude towards it which makes him such a good player.
"He was awesome. In the field, he put on a show with three run-outs in an hour.
"Chris just loves playing rep cricket, he loves that higher level. The higher he can go, the better.
"It's not like he's dominating on Saturdays in his club cricket but you find guys like him that, come Sunday, they're every bit as good if not better at the higher level.
"It's hard to find those guys but they're the ones you're always looking for."
Galvin has made 374 runs for Lavington this season at 31.17, taking nine wickets.
