The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Chris Galvin awarded the Robbie Jackson Medal as Riverina's best male player

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Galvin with Bob Jackson

Chris Galvin has been awarded the Robbie Jackson Medal as the best player in the Riverina open men's team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.