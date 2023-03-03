How Crop Smart is supporting regional farming communities Advertising Feature

The Yarrawonga Crop Smart team, Haydyn Kennedy and Darren Sharples. Picture supplied

Crop Smart manufactures and distributes an extensive range of high-quality agricultural chemical, fertiliser, seed and crop protection products.



Founded in 2006, we now have more than 15 locations and with more stores opening in the coming months, our footprint continues to grow across Australia.

One of the reasons we're so popular with Australian farmers is our Australian Made Smart Range of products. We own and operate our own formulation plant in Melbourne, where we manufacture a wide range of superior quality crop protection chemicals and adjuvants.

We established our own formulation plant to better support farmers with high quality crop protection products that are formulated for Australian conditions. Formulating our own products also means providing expert product knowledge, as we know every ingredient from start to finish. It also allows us to consistently provide great value, with customers dealing directly with us as opposed to via a middleman.

As market experts, we also regularly share valuable price guidance and market information with our customers to provide peace of mind on the best times to invest in your farm inputs. We also empower Australian farmers to remain in control of their own farm decisions and farm spend.

Our experienced and dedicated team provide expert advice and in-field support to deliver solutions that optimise farm productivity and profitability, and provide better crop protection to farmers.

Crop Smart expanded into North Eastern Victoria to provide a new alternative to crop protection for farmers in the region. Our local sales team, Haydyn Kennedy and Darren Sharples, have been integral parts of the Crop Smart team since Crop Smart Yarrawonga opened in 2017.