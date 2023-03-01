The Border Mail
Lavington accused decides against appearing before magistrate over alleged knifing

By Albury Court
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Police at the scene of the alleged stabbing in Creek Street, Albury. Picture by Mark Jesser

A Lavington man accused of a stabbing in central Albury will remain in custody after deciding against making an application for bail.

