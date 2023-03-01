A Lavington man accused of a stabbing in central Albury will remain in custody after deciding against making an application for bail.
Defence lawyer Angus Lingham said his client also did not want appear before Albury Local Court over the alleged stabbing in Creek Street on Monday, February 27, just before 9pm.
Nathan James Hinschen, 46, was initially meant to front court on Tuesday, February 28.
But his matters were delayed when, after going into the custody of NSW Corrective Services, he agreed to be interviewed by Albury detectives.
Nevertheless, his lawyer on Monday, Tim Hemsley, was able to obtain brief service orders from magistrate Sally McLaughlin.
She formally refused bail on Wednesday, March 1, for Hinschen on charges of wound person with the intention of causing grievous bodily harm, in relation to a man, 37, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, in relation to a woman, also 37.
The matter will return to court on May 11.
A second man, 58, will front court at a later date.
