Cyclist had his leg badly broken in crash after woman driving car didn't give way

A cyclist "cried in agony" when a Glenroy woman turned into his path on a busy Lavington street, knocking him to the bitumen, a court has heard.
Moments earlier, the driver had done the correct thing by stopping while indicating her intention to turn right into Dick Road.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody told Albury Local Court on Wednesday, March 1, that Dianne Maree Browne simply was not aware of the cyclist until the collision on May 31, 2022, about 1.15pm.
Mr Moody submitted to magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client had barely moved a metre or so into the other lane.
Browne, now 65, immediately got out of her car and, with a man who witnessed the incident, rendered assistance to the injured man.
At one point she wrapped a scarf she had in her car around the victim to keep him warm.
While neither her car or the bike were damaged, the cyclist suffered a badly broken leg that needed to have a metal pin inserted during surgery.
Browne, who had several supporters in court, pleaded guilty to a single charge of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
Ms McLaughlin said cases such as the one involving Browne were difficult "for a range of reasons".
But she specifically referred to a decision made by the NSW chief magistrate - in a case where the victim died - that spoke of how anyone in the community could find themselves in a similarly dire situation purely through a moment's inattention.
Ms McLaughlin told Browne, on sentence, she simply "failed to see the victim on his bike".
"But unfortunately he suffered serious injuries, injuries that occasioned grievous bodily harm," she said.
Ms McLaughlin pointed out how Browne had been a licensed driver for 50 years, which indicated she was "someone who obviously complies with the road rules and is safe on our roads" - given that "in all of your years you have never come before the court".
Browne was placed on a 12-month conditional release order, without conviction.
