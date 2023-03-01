The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Glenroy woman with 50 years of safe driving in court for moment of inattention

By Albury Court
March 2 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cyclist had his leg badly broken in crash after woman driving car didn't give way

A cyclist "cried in agony" when a Glenroy woman turned into his path on a busy Lavington street, knocking him to the bitumen, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.