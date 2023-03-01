The Border Mail

Tony McEvoy and Brad Widdup guest speakers for launch of Albury Gold Cup carnival

By Brent Godde
Tony McEvoy will be one of the guest speakers at the launch of the Albury Gold Cup carnival next Friday at the Commercial Club.

Six-time champion Adelaide trainer Tony McEvoy alongside Border product Brad Widdup will be the guest speakers for the launch of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.

