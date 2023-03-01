Six-time champion Adelaide trainer Tony McEvoy alongside Border product Brad Widdup will be the guest speakers for the launch of the Albury Gold Cup carnival.
The traditional launch will once again be held at the Commercial Club on Friday, March 10.
Dave Stanley from Sky Racing Radio will host the luncheon after broadcasting the show from the Commercial Club.
The award winning two-day carnival is fast approaching and will commence on Thursday, March 23 with the $200,000 Listed Albury Gold Cup the following day.
McEvoy is a previous winner of the Gold Cup after Kourkam stormed to victory in the prestigious race in 2013 with nephew and triple Melbourne Cup winning jockey Kerrin McEvoy aboard.
Widdup is the son of veteran local trainer Pat and is a successful trainer based at Scone with his talented mare Icebath having Group 1 success on Victoria Derby Day over the Flemington carnival in the Empire Rose Stakes over a mile.
Albury Racing Club CEO Steve Hetherton said both McEvoy and Widdup have plenty of stories to tell.
"Tony was the premier trainer in South Australia for more than a decade before relocating to Ballarat and training alongside his son Calvin," Hetherton said.
"Tony is a big supporter of country cups and has won an Albury Cup before and won the Wodonga Cup last year alongside 15 Group 1's.
"Brad is a local boy who has done the town proud, highlighted by his Group 1 success over the Melbourne spring carnival last year."
