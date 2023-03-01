Crook was a part of a pack attack on cowering victim in shopping centre car park

A dispute over a "blocked-in" car has led to a man being chased by four men who then launched a savage assault as he cowered on the ground.
One of the four was Aidan Thomas Rainbow, who with his brother was called in to join the confrontation at the Albury Homemakers Centre on Borella Road.
Albury Local Court has heard CCTV security footage captured the moment one of the men looked to Rainbow and his brother then pointed out the victim.
"The accused and his brother ran towards the victim while (the other man and his father) punched the victim to the face," he said.
The victim, it was revealed in Director of Public Prosecutions facts, pushed one of the men away and then fled.
Rainbow, 25, tried to grab the victim around the shoulders, but the man pulled away and ran into the car park.
The four men then chased the victim throughout the car park; he was frightened he was going to be assaulted.
The incident happened on March 26, 2022, about 10pm.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin has been told the four men, including Rainbow, followed the victim - who was still trying to run away - to the end of a service road adjacent to the car park.
The victim stopped on a grassed area next to a cafe, where the four men began punching him before wrestling him to the ground where he "curled in the foetal position, covering his head".
He was assaulted for about a minute.
"As a result of the assault, the victim received a large contusion on the left side of his head above the ear, a cut along his lower lip and bleeding to the upper forearm from a minor laceration."
But the offending, in particular from Rainbow, had not ended.
The court was told that as the victim walked back towards his car, he saw Rainbow "produce a knife and puncture all four of the victim's tyres".
That left a $600 damage bill, with another $250 bill for a taillight smashed by Rainbow.
Again, this was captured on CCTV security footage.
Rainbow was easily identified by police because of a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck that read: "Rainbow."
The Glenroy man has pleaded guilty, through defence lawyer Tim Hemsley, to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intentionally or recklessly destroy or damage property.
That came after several other charges, including one of affray, were withdrawn.
Mr Hemsley submitted that a sentence assessment report would most likely be required for his client, to assess options other than full-time jail.
Rainbow will be sentenced on April 11.
