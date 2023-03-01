The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man was chased around East Albury shopping centre car park in fear of being assaulted

By Albury Court
Updated March 1 2023 - 7:38pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crook was a part of a pack attack on cowering victim in shopping centre car park

A dispute over a "blocked-in" car has led to a man being chased by four men who then launched a savage assault as he cowered on the ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.