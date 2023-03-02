The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Superannuation changes necessary, outrage predictable

By Letters to the Editor
March 3 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed changes to superannuation have prompted several letters from Border Mail readers. Picture by Shutterstock

Super meant to help all earners

The changes to super are required and correction is a must. It was never set up for the wealthy to cash in on it. It was so average workers could have a good old age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.