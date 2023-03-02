The changes to super are required and correction is a must. It was never set up for the wealthy to cash in on it. It was so average workers could have a good old age.
The outrage and reaction by very wealthy people reminds of the outrage when fringe benefits tax was corrected and the tax deductible junkets were trimmed.
It is time to go further and adjust negative gearing where many houses are owned and a tax lurk as well by the same who whinge about super changes over millions of dollars.
It's good government when policy is the right thing even if unpopular with some who are self-only thinkers. It is time to go further and ease the burden and cost of the aged pension and have the multi-million dollar home part of the asset test.
IN OTHER NEWS:
What should be happening with the trillions of dollars is investment in Australian infrastructure, which is going to increase in value and support the development of the country.
Social housing is one such avenue for them to help the country, and building nuclear power stations because renewables are not going to succeed in giving us the energy we need.
The other aspect of the current system that is amazingly inefficient is having a huge number of businesses supplying it to the nation and consequently requiring a huge number of management fees being taken from the contributions.
There should only be one entity.
It should be independent of the current government and consequently not able to be ravaged for its short term promotions.
The manner in which Sussan Ley is trying to convince us that Labor's proposed superannuation changes could affect us all is as disingenuous as it is deceptive. Super has tax concessions that help prepare enough savings for our own retirement.
For the richest people, moving their vast wealth into super is nothing short of tax avoidance. Moving their millions into super funds stops the ATO from getting to it. This is providing millions in tax breaks to those with over $100 million in superannuation. Closing the loophole allowing this will protect 99 per cent of Australians, and force the richest people to pay their fair share of tax.
Sussan Ley is more intent screaming into the wind about this, and protecting the richest 1 per cent, than she is about raising the minimum wage, improving collective bargaining and stopping underemployment and wage theft. This is who the voters of Farrer voted for.
