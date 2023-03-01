The Border Mail
Forest Fire Management Victoria plans controlled burns at Bright, Corryong and Wangaratta

LH
By Layton Holley
March 2 2023 - 3:45am
The Bright, Corryong and Wangaratta communities may see and smell smoke as planned burning begins. Picture file

Now summer has ended and temperatures begin to drop, Forest Fire Management Victoria will prepare for the next season of bushfires by undertaking controlled burns on vulnerable bushland.

