Now summer has ended and temperatures begin to drop, Forest Fire Management Victoria will prepare for the next season of bushfires by undertaking controlled burns on vulnerable bushland.
The wetter and cooler conditions this summer meant the communities of Bright, Corryong and Wangaratta could expect to see firefighters conducting controlled burns in coming weeks if weather permitted, FFMVic deputy chief fire officer Jarrod Hayse said.
"Reducing ground level fuels such as leaves, sticks and fallen branches means fires are less intense and slower to spread, making it more likely that firefighters can keep bushfires small and contained before they pose a risk to communities," he said.
Mr Hayse said people might see and smell smoke, and some roads and forests might be closed for public safety while these works were under way.
"We know that smoke from planned burns may concern some people, and we will work with communities and stakeholders to reduce smoke impacts as much as possible," he said.
"However, it's important that crews take every opportunity to reduce fuel loads while conditions are suitable."
