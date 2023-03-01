Wodonga Raiders have enticed Liam Hickey back to the club.
A former junior, Hickey played in the Raiders' thirds flag triumph in 2010.
Hickey has strong family ties to Birallee Park with his father, Leo, playing for the Wodonga Demons.
The tall utility returns after stints in Western Australia, Geelong and the South East Coast.
In a further bonus the Raiders have also signed developing ruckman Indhi Kotzur.
Kotzur played juniors at Rutherglen and was recently selected in the Murray Bushrangers squad for this season.
Raiders coach Marc Almond said Hickey and Kotzur would add some much needed height.
"Liam is an athletic tall who really looks after his body and wants to get the best out of himself on the football field," Almond said.
"Indhi is 200cm and has obviously got his fair share of talent after making it into the Bushrangers squad."
