The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Crews attend house fire on corner of Lawrence Street and Belgrade Avenue, Wodonga

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated March 1 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters tackle the fire, which spread to the roof of the Wodonga home. Picture by Mark Jesser

A woman in her late 40s has been overcome by smoke during a house fire in Wodonga on Wednesday afternoon, March 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Deputy Editor - The Border Mail

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.