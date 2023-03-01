A woman in her late 40s has been overcome by smoke during a house fire in Wodonga on Wednesday afternoon, March 1.
Emergency services were called to the incident, on the corner of Lawrence Street and Belgrade Avenue, about 5.30pm.
Sergeant Sarah Kendall, of Wodonga police, said six people were inside the home when the fire started in the kitchen, then spread to the roof cavity.
"Five of them got out, one stayed back to try and extinguish the fire and they were then overcome by smoke inhalation," she said.
The woman was treated at the scene.
IN OTHER NEWS:
An Ambulance Victoria spokeswoman said paramedics responded to a call about 5.25pm.
"Paramedics transported one person to Wodonga hospital for observation," she said.
Sergeant Kendall said the fire was not suspicious and began while the occupants were cooking on a gas stove.
Fire Rescue Victoria personnel dealt with the blaze while police assisted with traffic direction, with the incident completed in about 45 minutes.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.