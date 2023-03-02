Albury Racing Club rose to the challenge of hosting the prestigious Country Championships after the strongest Qualifier in SDRA history was run in track record time with industry participants raving about the surface.
Border racegoers were treated to a real spectacle after the Ron Stubbs-trained Bianco Vilano stormed to victory in the $150,000 feature over the Donna Scott-trained Our Last Cash.
The club took a gamble in December when it chose not to stage its Boxing Day meeting in preference to doing a track renovation to have the surface in pristine condition for the Country Championships and Albury Gold Cup carnival.
Club CEO Steve Hetherton said the decision had been vindicated and the feedback from industry participants after the weekend had been overwhelming.
"I think the hype and expectation leading into the Country Championships this year was the biggest yet," Hetherton said.
"Most people were of the opinion that this was the strongest edition they have seen of the race in our region.
"The general consensus was any one of ten horses in the field could win.
"There were some horses who got the gaps at the right time and some real hard luck stories as well. But the race certainly lived up to the hype.
"From a club point of view we were proud of the experience we provided for racegoers on the day.
"The track was in magnificent shape with a lot of participants telling me they believed the track was in great condition.
"The crowd behaviour was excellent once again but it was a little lower than what we were hoping for.
"It was still a highly successful day and one of our biggest meetings crowd wise.
"We were asked by numerous people whether we could make this an annual event, such was their enjoyment on the day.
"Speaking to the managers of a few local hospitality venues, they also commented on how many people partied after the races and how well behaved they were."
Although not guaranteed to host the Country Championships again next year, Hetherton revealed the club had already held initial discussions about how to make the event bigger and better if provided another opportunity.
ALSO IN SPORT
"We had a board meeting during the week and discussed the merits of hosting the Championships on a Sunday in preference to the Saturday," he said.
"There would be greater exposure on Sky Channel for the club if it was a Sunday meeting which can generate greater turnover because you are not competing against the metropolitan meetings.
"There would also be a greater chance of metropolitan jockeys making the trip to Albury on a Sunday which further promotes the country racing brand."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.