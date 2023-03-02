Joe Hansen will play for Lavington this season following the demise of his beloved Corowa-Rutherglen.
Hansen captained the Roos prior to their withdrawal from the Ovens and Murray and had been due to play his 150th senior game for the club this year.
The 28-year-old had vowed to stick by the club, whatever 2023 looked like, but was eventually forced to look elsewhere when it became evident Corowa-Rutherglen would not field a side.
And while his phone was red-hot for days after news of the Roos' plight spread like wildfire, there was only one place Hansen was going.
"My partner, Maddy Hynes, plays netball at Lavington and she's played there for as long I've been with her," Hansen said.
"I've had a little bit to do with the 'Lavi' boys over that period of time, going to functions, balls and presentations.
"I had a connection there with those boys and the way Adam Schneider went about it last year was pretty impressive.
"How they've gone about it this year, retaining their list and recruiting, it was a no-brainer to play at the same club as Maddy as well as under one of the better coaches in the league.
"Lavington have been great.
"They've brought me in with arms wide open and welcomed me right in - that's Schneider and the board as well as all the players.
"They've been awesome.
"It's pretty daunting coming into a whole new operation, knowing the team you've just come from is no longer existing, but they've been nothing short of awesome and I really appreciate every bit of work they've done."
Hansen helped run Corowa-Rutherglen's pre-season prior to the appointment of Steve Owen as coach.
"I knew it was going to be a bit of a whirlwind off-season," he said.
"You turn over players every year but there were some departures I was a bit disappointed with - not that you can control that.
"I thought we'd get through and be able to recruit OK, to be competitive, but the longer we left the coach - I know they had a couple of good candidates, they just couldn't get them to sign on the dotted line - the longer recruits got held off and the more departures we started to see.
"The majority of them, as it's been well-documented, have been lifestyle choices and that sort of stuff rather than just leaving Corowa up in the blue and deserting them.
"But I didn't think it would come to this.
"In mid-January, we had some trainings and we were only getting six or seven senior players so it started to look a bit more like a reality that's the way we were going.
"The board pulled together the playing group and said 'we're going into recess, it's now time to start looking for another club.'
"We could have kept training at Corowa but the reality was, getting into February, all these clubs around the area were starting to finalise their squads so if we wanted to go somewhere, we'd have to go there straight away and put our best foot forward to hopefully play in another senior side."
Hansen had played at Corowa-Rutherglen since he was five, going through the Auskick program and junior grades before making his senior debut in 2011.
He barely missed a game once he became a regular in the side, representing the club more than 200 times across all grades.
"I've spent at least 17 years of my life down at John Foord Oval," he said.
"It's been a big part of my life and it's not going to feel right for a little bit.
"It's definitely shattering - I don't think there's really words to explain.
"The other night, at the meeting, it all hit home, seeing all the old boys you see down at training all the time, all the past players.
"They've got nowhere to go now on a Thursday and a Saturday and it's just heart-breaking.
"Being captain of the footy club for the last three or four years has been an absolute honour and privilege, something I have dreamt about since playing juniors.
"I was really looking forward to playing my 150th senior game for the club, so it's disappointing I won't get to reach that mark this year from a personal point of view."
But Hansen's focus now switches to chasing success with the Panthers.
"The list is looking pretty strong," he said.
"They haven't lost many players and some ex-players are coming back into the fold, so it's a nice mix of young and old.
"I can just enjoy my footy, learn the 'Lavi' way and hopefully we can compete with the top sides if not be up there with them at the end of the year.
"I'm definitely looking forward to the year.
"As much as it's heart-breaking, it's an exciting experience as well."
