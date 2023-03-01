The Border Mail
Man charged with 27 offences after police seize guns and drugs at Jindera

By Janet Howie
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:02am, first published 10:30am
Some of the items seized from a property at Jindera on Wednesda. Picture by NSW Police

Police have seized guns and drugs from a Jindera property, with a 42-year-old man now facing 27 charges after the search.

