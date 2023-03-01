Police have seized guns and drugs from a Jindera property, with a 42-year-old man now facing 27 charges after the search.
Murray River Police District officers executed a search warrant at Range View Drive, Jindera, at 8am on Wednesday, March 1.
This followed an investigation that began last month into allegations a man possessed illegal firearms.
"Officers seized two shortened .22 calibre rifles, a long .22 rifle, air rifle, pistol and drugs including methamphetamine, as well as items alleged to have been stolen," police said in a statement.
The man was arrested and taken to Albury police station, where he was charged with:
Police said he was refused bail to appear before Albury Local Court on Thursday, March 2.
