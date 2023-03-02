The Border Mail
Corowa High School through to the Davidson Shield semi-finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:21pm, first published 2:20pm
Elation for Corowa High School's cricket team as another Dubbo College wicket falls during the Davidson Shield quarter-final tie at Ball Park.

Corowa High School's cricketers are buzzing after reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious Davidson Shield.

