Corowa High School's cricketers are buzzing after reaching the semi-finals of the prestigious Davidson Shield.
Victory over Dubbo College at Ball Park means Corowa High is one of just four schools left in the statewide competition.
Corowa, batting first, made 135 with Lachlan Raggett and Justin Lewis both scoring 23, before they bowled the visitors out for 102.
Patrick Lavis returned superb figures of 3-8 from his five overs and Jack Eales picked up 3-33.
"Our school team's been building for five or six years now," coach Craig Fisher said.
"We've made the last eight three times in that period but we've never taken that next step until now.
"It's got a lot to do with Corowa Cricket Club, it's not so much about anything the school's doing.
"All of our kids play cricket there and it's a very professional unit; they all turn up in their club cricket gear.
"We've got three kids in the school side who are playing A-grade for Corowa in provincial cricket and another five are playing B-grade.
"They're a really good group of kids, they play for each other and we don't have any weak links.
"We bat all the way to 10 and I've got six kids who can bowl.
"It's been a lot of fun.
"I said to them, before the game the other day, 'it's been a really enjoyable ride and I'm not ready to get off' and they made sure that happened!"
Corowa had beaten Albury, Finley and Wagga to reach the quarter-finals and will now play away to Warilla (Illawarra) or Hurstone Ag (Sydney) for a place in the state final at Bathurst.
"Patrick Lavis is my captain and he's a standout player," Fisher said.
"He's playing A-grade for Corowa, he bats and bowls but lots of them have contributed.
"Lachie Raggett's batted well throughout the whole thing, Justin Lewis is pretty handy, Ethan Lane too and Jack Eales is a very good all-rounder."
English import Arthur Godsal gives his time to work with the students as yet another link between the school and the cricket club.
"We look like a very professional outfit," Fisher said.
"The cricket club is very accommodating.
"They make sure they've got a pitch prepared down there and the facility is outstanding, it's first-class.
"It's not Lavington - but it's not far away.
"Dubbo commented how sensational the ground is.
"There were guys there on Tuesday, when we played, who took the day off and chipped in wherever they could.
"The whole school is over the moon.
"Everyone's walking around giving the players a pat on the back and the staff are all so pleased."
