Writers festival favourite Yves Rees returns to the Border for a free evening of readings from powerful new anthology, Nothing to Hide.
Hosted at the LibraryMuseum on Thursday March 2, Write Around the Murray (WAM) presents an evening with contemporary gender-diverse authors whose works span journalism, poetry, fiction and broadcasting.
After grabbing a drink from the LibraryMuseum's pop-up bar, audiences will hear readings from Nothing to Hide: Voices of trans and gender-diverse Australia contributing authors Liz Duck-Chong, Jack Nicholls, Anastasia Le and co-editor Sam Elkin.
Rees will join the writers for a panel conversation and Q&A on the expressions contained within Nothing to Hide, which is Australia's first mainstream anthology of trans and gender-diverse writing.
WAM festival director Ann-maree Ellis said the free event was planned following the wealth of positive feedback the festival received from Rees' audiences last year.
"Yves, was a standout presenter at WAM 2022 and their author talk was one of the most talked about and celebrated events on the program," Ms Ellis said.
"We're excited to have Yves as part of this panel of writers sharing more great mind-expanding conversation and stories."
Ms Ellis shared some of the audience feedback with The Border Mail, with one person describing Rees' session as "an unexpected revelation". After several others described Rees as the highlight of the festival, WAM were keen to see them return to the Border.
Nothing to Hide is a showcase of the wealth of creativity within the Australian trans and gender-diverse communities through the works of writers. The anthology will be available for purchase at the event.
Nothing to Hide runs 5.30pm-7pm on Tuesday March 2. The event is free with bookings required to secure a seat at the LibraryMuseum.
