The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Free event: WAM festival favourite returns for Nothing to Hide writers panel

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Writers festival favourite Yves Rees returns to the Border for a free evening of readings from powerful new anthology, Nothing to Hide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.