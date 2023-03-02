The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Wodonga Health chief executive puts hotels plan for hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby addresses this week's annual meeting in front of a projection showing a grim fitness snapshot. Picture by Mark Jesser

ALBURY Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby would like to see a hotel constructed to specially cater for medical personnel visiting the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.