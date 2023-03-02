ALBURY Wodonga Health chief Bill Appleby would like to see a hotel constructed to specially cater for medical personnel visiting the Border.
Having such accommodation at Albury hospital would allow the service to cut existing costs for those travelling and reduce commuting and fatigue.
"We are heavily reliant on agency staff, which is not necessarily great from continuity of care, not necessarily great from a pricing point of view," Mr Appleby told the health service's annual meeting this week.
"Every night we're accommodating, in terms of key workers, about 100 key workers in local hotels, units and housing, which is a significant cost to the health service."
In flagging his aspirations for the health service, Mr Appleby said that a hotel for medicos was among three key wants along with accommodation for patients and childcare service.
"A medi-hotel is important, that will help us reduce the length of stay and a key worker hotel on site and lastly a creche," he said.
"If you look at how we compare across our regional brothers and sisters in Victoria, we're actually the youngest workforce.
"We need to make sure that we have a very attractive value proposition for our staff and creches are very normal these days in health services."
The Borella Road health hub already has the Hilltop accommodation centre which caters to patients and their carers who are party to treatment at the cancer centre.
That was opened in 2013, prior to the cancer clinic, and cost $5 million with significant fundraising from the community and support from service clubs and councils as well as the NSW government.
Mr Appleby also told the annual meeting he wanted to have more volunteers and philanthropic support for the health service.
"I'd love to see that volunteer number not be 174, but be a thousand people, giving their time, their skill sets in a meaningful way," he said.
