Feuding stakeholders are being urged to centre the needs of the community in the debate over the future of hospital infrastructure in Albury-Wodonga.
Better Border Health organiser Di Thomas on March 2 called for all levels of government to "listen to community first" after a $558 million was allocated to redevelop the Albury campus site.
"(We) have a community focus and we take on board expert health advice of those who are at the coalface," Ms Thomas said.
"We are not here to get involved in a political argument. It is about representing the best needs of our community and the best interests of our health professionals."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The volunteer lobby group was responding to the events of the Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) annual general meeting on February 28, at which AWH chief executive Bill Appleby listed the "significant health challenges" putting pressure on the health service.
"What has happened this week has clarified and solidified our mission," Ms Thomas said.
"It was significant because we heard some of the very real challenges that our health professionals are facing. They are going to be challenges for a very long period of time regardless of what happens with the development."
Flanked by former Albury mayor Kevin Mack, Ms Thomas said Better Border Health understood why the business case for the hospital redevelopment had not yet been released.
However, she said the community was frustrated there wasn't a document to provide an evidence base for its decision or to confirm the inclusion of latest population and service requirement figures.
"AWH made it very clear, that the business plan is commercial in confidence," Ms Thomas said.
"Our confusion is around the efficacy of the master plan. There was some comment about whether some aspects of that have been superseded."
Greens candidate for Albury Eli Davern attended the media conference to voice his support for a purpose-built new hospital, but added the health workforce needed immediate relief to weather the construction debate.
Mr Davern pointed to the NSW Greens policy that would grant a 15 per cent pay rise to nurses, midwives and paramedics, with four-year payrises locked in above inflation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.