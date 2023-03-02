An instrument described as "the soul of tango" has become the all-pervading passion of Owen Salome.
On Tuesday, February 28, the Wodonga Senior Secondary School graduate got to share the South American sounds of the bandoneon.
Now based in Argentina, Salome returned to his grassroots after four years overseas to show students that having a career in music was "doable for country kids, too".
Mr Salome, 33, grew up in Bethanga and went on to study music composition in Sydney, having finished secondary school in 2007.
He said he felt he owed a "big debt" to the school, so wanted to come back to talk to students about his personal development over the years.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I've spent the last nine years of my life furiously working to master my instrument," Salome said.
"I knew nothing about tango music or instruments and it's been stressful, fun and crazy, but very rewarding."
Music coordinator Lisa Bektash said having Owen present and perform for students was "a perfect example of how a student from our school can have the aspiration or a dream to make a career out of being an artist".
"With lots of hard work and a lot of practice, it is achievable," she said.
"Owen's visit has definitely inspired many students and given them insight into the life of a working composer/musician - and that is, these incredible journeys start right here at our school."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.