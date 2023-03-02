The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Senior Secondary School's Owen Salome inspires students with hopeful music career

SE
By Sophie Else
March 3 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owen Salome says his journey has taken a lot of hard work and dedication and "life can take you in really weird and interesting turns," he said. Picture by Sophie Else

An instrument described as "the soul of tango" has become the all-pervading passion of Owen Salome.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.