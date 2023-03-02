Wangaratta trainer Ben Brisbourne will have a three-pronged attack on his hometown cup on Saturday.
Lightly raced stayers Storm King, Pachino and War At Sea will all represent the stable after the final field was released on Thursday.
They will face some quality opposition after some of Victoria's biggest stables were also among the final acceptors.
Mankayan (Ciaron Maher and Dave Eustace), Charms Star (Peter Moody), Helene Leadingstar (Ben and JD Hayes) are also set to contest the $100,000 feature over 2000m.
WDTC chief executive officer Sean Barrett was delighted with the fields for the club's premier meeting after the disappointment of last year being washed out.
"It looks like a strong cup field with some really high rated horses to contest the feature," Barrett said.
"It's good to see Ben Brisbourne with three runners and a chance of a local victory.
"The fields in general look very competitive with good representation from local trainers in most of the races."
The club will host a cup calcutta at the course on Friday night in the build-up to the feature race.
Barrett said marquee packages for cup day had been in strong demand.
"The Grand Oaks Room which is our premium facility on the day was sold out three weeks ago," he said.
"There is plenty of entertainment for the kids.
"There is also live music with Glenn Star and band which commences at 2pm.
"Some great prizes are up for grabs in the Fashions on the Field as well."
