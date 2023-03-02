Brain damage was the catalyst for a rampage where an Albury man wildly swung a large metal pole near some public housing flats before smashing a car.
Jacob Rodney Jones also repeatedly threatened a fellow resident at the Thurgoona Street flats during the incident on November 16.
"You're a dog, a petty thief," he shouted at the resident - who had just arrived home - while brandishing the one-metre, brass-coloured pole.
"You're a mutt, I'm going to tie you up and put you in the boot of your car and set you alight."
Albury Local Court has been told Jones' tirade didn't end there, as he then turned his abuse on another resident who arrived home, about 8.30am.
He then walked towards a Holden Commodore and used the pole to smash a back right window, and again to another window.
The two men took the pole off Jones, while someone else called triple zero. Police arrested him half an hour later.
That incident happened three months after he terrified his partner just days after being released from jail.
She was so frightened by his threatening behaviour that she sat on the floor and desperately held on to the leg of a girlfriend who at the time was sitting on the toilet in a Crisp Street flat.
Defence lawyer Sophie Greiner said Jones' frontal lobe brain damage, caused by a stroke in 2013, left him paralysed on the left side of his body and with speech difficulties.
Ms Greiner said this had exacerbated Jones' offending, as he now had limited impulse control.
Jones, 38, who appeared via a video link to Junee jail, where he had spent 105 days in custody, pleaded guilty to contravention of an apprehended violence order over the incident with his partner on August 12.
In relation to the metal pole matter, he admitted to custody of an offensive implement in a public place, intimidation and destroy or damage property.
Jones was jailed for 14 months and will serve the sentence in the community by way of an intensive corrections order, which will require him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.
