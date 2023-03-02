You don't need whirls of curls like the late Hollywood star, but it's a definite plus to share the name Shirley.
For the past five years, the Albury-Wodonga Shirley Club has allowed Shirleys to bond over morning tea, laughter and friendship.
The social club's members celebrated the anniversary at a special lunch on Monday at Wodonga's Elgins hotel, where all manner of topics were shared - including no doubt the On the good ship, lollypop singing and acting star Hollywood star, Shirley Temple.
She had moved to the region from Melbourne, where she was already a Shirley club member.
What began on the Border with four women quickly turned into more than 20.
"The group has taken off in Albury - so many people say 'why don't you start a Betty group?' but it's never successful," she said. "But the Shirley group is.
"The Shirley groups are quite iconic really, which is the whole reason I started the group because it's about friendship and helping people out."
"Everyone is always willing to help. We catch up for coffees and help each other out if we're sick or in difficult times," she said.
The first Shirley Club began in Perth more than 25 years ago and ranges in age from 50 to nearly 92.
"When I moved to Albury after my husband died, there were no Shirley groups in the area and when I enquired about it - organisers said, 'please make one' so I did," she said.
"We just enjoy each other's company, we usually go out for lunch once a month but we like to catch up more.
"I've always kept my eye on everyone to make sure there's no nastiness and I always make sure no one is left out - everyone appreciates that."
Shirley Cheshire of Burrowye, said the all-ages-group was especially special, given the number of long-friendships formed.
Lavington's Shirley McCarthy had been a part of the group since the beginning.
Shirley clubs have also expanded to include US and New Zealand groups.
Mrs Smith said you don't even have to be called Shirley to join.
"If you want a friendship, well, we aren't going to turn you away," she said.
"There's a lot of Shirleys in the Albury-Wodonga region; not everyone wants to join, but we would love to have them come along anyway."
