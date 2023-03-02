The Border Mail
Abuse directed at MP Sussan Ley, branch stacking rife, inquiry told

TH
By Ted Howes
March 3 2023 - 3:30am
Member for Farrer Sussan Ley had been subjected to "aggressive behaviour" at Liberal Party branch meetings, according to witness Shirlee Burge.

A man who wanted to take the federal seat of Farrer away from then sitting member Sussan Ley two years ago caused immense hostility at Liberal Party branch meetings, a key witness told a NSW parliamentary inquiry yesterday.

