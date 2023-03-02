A man who wanted to take the federal seat of Farrer away from then sitting member Sussan Ley two years ago caused immense hostility at Liberal Party branch meetings, a key witness told a NSW parliamentary inquiry yesterday.
The inquiry was told Ms Ley was the target of a branch-stacking operation organised by party powerbroker Christian Ellis who sought her seat.
Shirlee Burge, a Liberal Party member based in Deniliquin, said she met Mr Ellis in late 2020 or early 2021 after branch members complained about an "unusual influx" in new members.
The local branch had jumped in size from 11 members to 45 since 2019 and the now-dominant Ellis faction was calling for the expulsion of seven "hardworking, hearty, loyal" members, she said.
"They were from disgruntled groups," she said.
"I recall sitting in front of one at a Liberal Party branch meeting when the president at the time referred to our local member as working hard for us, and one of them yelled a swear word behind me, saying that was virtual rubbish.
"I found that rather disconcerting in that why be in a party if you want to abuse the member that you're supposedly supporting.
"I saw that on several occasions."
When asked if she had seen "aggressive behaviour towards the federal member on more than one occasion", Cr Burge confirmed that she had.
"(Ms Ley) attended two meetings that some of these new people were at," she said.
"One of them was rather an aggressive meeting.
"In particular, one member was rather unprofessional in his comments.
"There was shouting and yelling, and I was embarrassed for the member.
"Most of the older party people at that meeting were distressed that we'd sort of resorted to that kind of level.
"To her credit, she has turned up to meetings again and been very professional, knowing that it's going to be rather acrimonious, I'd say.
"It is distressing, and it is what leads me to believe that they're not true Liberal supporters."
Cr Burge said she had met Mr Ellis for coffee when he had informed her about his political aspirations to be the next federal member for Farrer.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Cr Burge told the inquiry her meeting with Mr Ellis was amicable and she came away believing he was a nice, rich young man.
Despite being new to the Deniliquin area, he understood the failures in the local health system and wanted to help, proposing to use his "connections" to one of Mr Perrottet's brothers to deliver a private-public hospital for the region, she said.
Cr Burge was disappointed Mr Ellis hadn't responded to the inquiry, suggesting the "very proud father" was hiding out on his property south of Deniliquin.
The inquiry, which closed yesterday, began in December after state Liberal MP Ray Williams used parliamentary privilege to allege senior party members were paid to install developer-friendly councillors onto The Hills Shire Council in Sydney.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.