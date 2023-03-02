Floods have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue for a financially recovering regional council, with cancellations and damage driving away holidaymakers over the Christmas period.
Corporate and community services director Jo Shannon informed Federation Council on February 28 that flood disruptions had caused a $300,000 loss from two of its most valuable tourism assets.
The state-of-the-art Corowa Aquatic Centre, which neighbours the civic centre and council offices, was closed for an extended period over summer due to flooding, costing the council an estimated $100,000.
Similarly, due to flooding, river risks and mosquito-borne viruses, Ball Park Caravan Park reported estimated losses of $200,000.
"The facility was closed through late October, November and December. It was able to open around Christmas but there was not a level of certainty for people who wanted to come," Ms Shannon said.
"It was closed for a number of months and we have had that low visitation with the reduction in people coming to areas on the Murray, given they opened so close to Christmas."
The losses were reported in the council executive's quarterly budget review and noted by council at its first meeting back at the restored Civic Centre offices. For months council meetings have been displaced to satellite council offices where IT and live stream technology was less reliable.
Following an all-clear by an occupational hygienist, council and its services were permitted to return. However, a report on the damage or cost of repairs was not tabled at the February meeting.
"Council's appointed insurance assessor has undertaken an inspection of the damage and Council staff are still in the process of seeking quotes for all the required repair work. It will take some time to collate this information," Federation Council general manager Adrian Butler said.
"Council will be considered reconfiguring the council managed downstairs areas to be less susceptible to flooding events in the future. It's inevitable that over time these flood prone areas will flood and so council needs to ensure it builds back better."
