Hundreds of thousands in revenue lost. Floods still costing Federation Council

AG
By Alice Gifford
Updated March 2 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
Federation council corporate and community services director Jo Shannon has reported to council the revenue losses caused by summer flood events. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Floods have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue for a financially recovering regional council, with cancellations and damage driving away holidaymakers over the Christmas period.

AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

