Young people with eating disorders are "desperate for help" and their suffering is being exacerbated because they can't access the care they need, Indi MP Helen Haines said this week.
The issue has been "kicked around" between state and federal governments while families struggle to keep their children alive, according to Dr Haines.
"Someone has to pick up the tab on this," she said.
The MP said the severity of the crisis had been exposed on the ABC's Four Corners program, which went to air on Monday, February 27, highlighting the increase in the number of people suffering with eating disorders post-COVID.
The program followed the journey of families struggling to get the right treatment for this life-threatening illness and "revealed a health system appallingly underprepared to deal with this crisis".
Dr Haines said she'd heard "those same devastating stories" at a Border roundtable forum in March 2022 where she called on the federal government to help fund a $6 million specialist eating disorder treatment facility in Albury-Wodonga.
The MP was speaking ahead of the sold-out screening of Solstice in Wangaratta.
She said there was a strong call from communities for improved access to mental health care, revealing she wants the film to be screened at Parliament House.
"I want the health minister to come and I want the treasurer to invest more thoroughly in mental health support in rural and regional areas," she said.
In praising the dedication of film-maker Helen Newman and "extraordinary grace and courage of Annette and Stuart Baker" in sharing their story in Solstice, Dr Haines said there wasn't one person who hadn't been touched by issues related to mental health.
"This film has a beautiful local context for a universal story," she said.
It may be "only a tiny sentence" in the mental health conversation, but the Solstice film is creating ripples of hope and healing in communities, its director believes.
The Border-based documentary played to a sold-out cinema in Wangaratta on Wednesday, and film-maker Helen Newman said demand for screenings was growing.
"I think the ongoing requests to bring Solstice to more and more communities across Australia demonstrates a grassroots desire for meaningful conversations and stronger connections around suicide loss and mental ill health," Newman said.
"One of the responses I often get from audience members is that, despite the heartbreaking stories it covers, Solstice embodies a hope and compassion that leaves them feeling empowered rather than broken."
Indi MP Helen Haines, who addressed the audience before the screening, said Solstice was a story "about us and our community".
"The love and hope that comes from a community who cares is a very powerful message," she said.
