Mother and daughter attacked in car park attack after woman got irate over her son

A Lavington woman attacked two other women in a shopping centre car park moments after an heated argument with one of them, a court has heard.
Marilyn Maree Biggs was irate over her belief the first woman had spread misinformation about matters involving her son.
When the woman gave up and walked away across the Lavington Square car park, Biggs, 42, followed and punched the woman, 45, to the back.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury Local Court was told this week the incident unfolded in the car park on February 18 about 8.45pm.
Police said after the woman was punched, the victim's daughter, 23, stepped in to try to prevent any further violence being inflicted on her mother.
"The accused then hit (the daughter) approximately three times to the face."
The younger woman suffered a bleeding, split lower lip, bruising and redness below her left eye and a blood nose.
Police went to Biggs' home the following day at 2.10pm, meeting her on the front door step.
Biggs was arrested, then she made admissions about the assaults.
She claimed the victims "had made derogatory and inflammatory comments about her son".
Biggs, of Boomerang Drive, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to charges of common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Defence lawyer Nathan Baker said his client, a single mother, was suffering from depression and anxiety, as well as grieving the death of an aunt who was like "her second mother".
"She knows she needs assistance with everything she's going through at the moment," he said.
Mr Baker submitted that jail was not required.
Ms McLaughlin said the attack on the younger woman was "a more serious example of assault occasioning actual bodily harm".
Biggs was convicted and fined $1200 and placed on a nine-month community corrections order.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.