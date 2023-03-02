The Border Mail
Lavington woman punched younger woman several times when victim came to mum's aid

By Nigel McNay
March 3 2023 - 8:30am
Mother and daughter attacked in car park attack after woman got irate over her son

A Lavington woman attacked two other women in a shopping centre car park moments after an heated argument with one of them, a court has heard.

