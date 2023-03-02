The Border Mail

Albury trainer Donna Scott full of praise of track on Country Championships day

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated March 2 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:33pm
Albury trainer Donna Scott says she has never seen the Albury track look better.

Trainer Donna Scott has paid tribute to the Albury Racing Club after the track was presented in magnificent order for the Country Championships last weekend.

