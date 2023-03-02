Trainer Donna Scott has paid tribute to the Albury Racing Club after the track was presented in magnificent order for the Country Championships last weekend.
Industry participants were raving about the surface after the club chose not to race on Boxing day in preference to the track undergoing a renovation.
Scott said racecourse manager Dan Markham and his staff should be commended for presenting the track in pristine condition for the Border's second biggest race.
The $150,000 Country Championships is second behind the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup in regards to the biggest race in prizemoney for local trainers.
"Personally I thought the track was in the best condition that I have ever seen it," Scott said.
"Dan and his team should be commended for the job they did.
"There were a few people that were critical when the club decided not to race on Boxing day.
"But the decision certainly paid dividends with the track in perfect condition for not only the Championships but the Albury Gold Cup carnival in a few weeks time.
"Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly spent an hour walking the track last Friday and he came back and said how unbelievable it was."
