Opinion

Water buybacks are not the way

By David Everist
March 4 2023 - 10:00am
Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek urgently needs to reconsider the buying back of water from the Murray-Darling Basin. File picture

Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek should thank her stars that Murray-Darling storages are brimming, otherwise her intransigency over water buybacks would have seen Canberra besieged by irate irrigators.

