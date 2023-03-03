Water buybacks are not the way

The Victorian Farmers Federation says the Albanese government's plan to buyback water under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan ignores all evidence of the devastation farming communities will be forced to endure. The VFF has said the announcement by Ms Plibersek to buyback water continued to ignore the concerns of farmers about the reduction in the amount of water available to produce food. The plan to buyback water will not only price farmers out of the water market, but also result in less jobs in regional communities and will increase the price of food for all Australians.

