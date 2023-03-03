Water buybacks are not the way

Federal Water Minister Tanya Plibersek should thank her stars that Murray-Darling storages are brimming, otherwise her intransigency over water buybacks would have seen Canberra besieged by irate irrigators.
She now has breathing time to reconsider her government's headstrong quest to retrieve a magical 450 gigalitres volume. It's rubbish, predicated on an argument cobbled together by an out of touch bureaucracy to placate South Australian interests.
Simply, she should tell her advisers and her department to jump in the lake. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the water minister are demonstrating they have no interest in the welfare of the nation's agricultural powerhouse. It is reassuring that the Victorian and NSW governments are asking the feds to bin the buyback. South Australians surely realise that water taken out of the system in Victorian and NSW removes it from any future trading pools.
The Victorian Farmers Federation says the Albanese government's plan to buyback water under the Murray-Darling Basin Plan ignores all evidence of the devastation farming communities will be forced to endure. The VFF has said the announcement by Ms Plibersek to buyback water continued to ignore the concerns of farmers about the reduction in the amount of water available to produce food. The plan to buyback water will not only price farmers out of the water market, but also result in less jobs in regional communities and will increase the price of food for all Australians.
Since 2012, the position of the Victorian government has been very clear. It did not, nor has it ever since, supported a 3200GL basin plan. The 450GL target is additional to the 2750GL target and is subject to a socio-economic test. Buybacks do not pass any test.
The Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement came into effect on December 29, which means about 85 per cent of the current Australian exportable items (by value) are now free of tariff.
Over the next six years, tariffs will reduce on the remaining Australian exports so that around 90 per cent of items will get access to India on a tariff-free basis, reports Matt Dalgelish.
This provides a huge opportunity to the Australian agricultural sector, particularly with the consumption levels of key agricultural products forecast to boom in India as their population grows in both size and wealth. The UN has the population in India growing by more than 300 million people between 2030 to 2050, which will underpin increased consumption of agricultural commodities.
