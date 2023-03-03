Early wickets are going to be key when the Riverina Bullets walk back out onto North Sydney Oval.
The Bullets are returning to the iconic venue where they won last season's Regional Bash final, with Central Coast Rush standing between them and the chance to go back-to-back.
Excitement levels are through the roof but coach Catherine Wood has urged her players not to lose sight of the task facing them at 2pm on Monday.
"We're focused on the first game," Wood said.
"We have to win that to be able to get to the final so it's all well and good saying 'we want to win again' but we have to win the first game to even be in the running.
"Taking early wickets is important.
"We need to suppress their score, they've got some great batters in their line-up who have played NSW Country and underage carnivals.
"We need to make sure we've got a lot of pressure on them and keep the score as low as possible.
"All of us love playing cricket, so it's exciting to be able to play together again.
"We did really well in the three (pool) games when we played in Wollongong so we're just excited to get out there and give it another red-hot crack."
Newcastle Blasters take on ACT Aces in the other semi-final from 10am before the Bullets take centre stage.
"We're all excited to get there and play," Wood said.
"We've got a great group, we all enjoy each other's company and have a great time together so we're very much looking forward to it."
Ebony Hoskin, a star of last season's victorious campaign, is now playing for NSW and no longer eligible for the Bullets, while Christina Roberts has since had a baby.
However, Lisa Kuschert comes in after missing the 2023 finals through COVID protocols, and Charlie Lamont is another inclusion.
Burrumbuttock's Sara Burns is expected to feature prominently again having combined her Lavington commitments on Saturday with Victorian Premier Cricket for Carlton on Sunday.
Rosie Blain, from Corowa, will be looking to shine with the ball again after she picked up six wickets across the three qualifying matches.
