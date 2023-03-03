The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina Bullets heading to Sydney for Regional Bash finals

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 4 2023 - 9:32am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Catherine Wood leads the Riverina Bullets into battle against Central Coast Rush at North Sydney Oval on Monday afternoon. Picture by James Wiltshire

Early wickets are going to be key when the Riverina Bullets walk back out onto North Sydney Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.