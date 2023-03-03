A warm, dry autumn ahead for the Border and North East

As the month of February draws to a close, Perth has recorded its third driest summer in 148 years, with rainfall of only 1.4mm.
This was behind only the 0.2mm that fell in 2009-10 and 0.8mm in 1974-75. Other very dry summers in Perth include 1986-87 and 1997-98.
Roma, in southern inland Queensland, also recorded its second driest summer since 1870; the driest summer being 36.4mm in 2018-19. By contrast, places in far north Queensland recorded above average rainfall during February, including 604mm at Kowanyama, not far away from Cooktown, with 727mm - including a two-day total of 267mm.
At Cairns, 444.6 mms fell completing a wetter than average summer after the warmest spring on record.
The absence of notably high maximum temperatures continued through February.
The highest temperature in Coonabarabran this month was only 36.5 degrees, and has not reached 37 degrees since early December 2020.
This is the longest spell without 37 degrees or more since March 1916 to November 1918.
Moree's absence of 40 degree days since December 2020 is the longest since April 1933 to December 1935.
The very cold first half of February in Victoria and the Riverina, which was the equal coldest since the first half of February 1872, will impact upon our regions by providing warmer autumn days which will be drier than usual, until the first significant rain arrives at the end of May or early June.
From then on, until February 2024, rainfall will be above average most months.
In Melbourne, the last day of February saw a maximum temperature of just 17.2 degrees. This made it the coldest last day of February since 16.5 in 1987.
March 1987 continued the cooler than average conditions of the previous summer, just like last summer. It was actually the coldest March in Melbourne since 1945.
April 1987 was warmer and drier than usual in our region, with temperatures topping 30 degrees, while May 1987 saw moderate to heavy rain during the third week. Heavier rains fell in both June and July of 1987, a very similar pattern to that of 1872.
