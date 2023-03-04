YOUR SAY: It's not greedy to want more than a second-best hospital option

The recent funding announcement by the NSW and Victorian governments won't go anywhere near to achieving that.
We face an uncertain future weather-wise and surely that's enough reason to have a hospital on both sides of the border, rather than just one as has been suggested.
Thanks for scammers alert. But the government could do more by authorising service providers to suspend addresses of mischief-makers, and by government providing an easy reporting link for phone scams and SMS scams.
Scam emails can be reported at report@submit.spam.acma.gov.au.
Bendigo Bank and some others have mobile report procedure for SMS scams.
Telstra has a report procedure for phone scams, but it is not so easy.
If the government sets up a reporting computer, alerts can be computer-sent to service providers, who can suspend the accounts.
Similar may be set up for vicious trolling - these people also need suspension. Computer censorship cannot rub out faster than trolls are made - so suspension of accounts is needed.
It has been known for quite some time that our "Independent" member is a dyed in the wool (organic vegetable dyes of course) Green.
But, and I must say but, the member is not the only hypocritical member of the Australian parliament.
The majority who believe in the 1 per cent CO2 of "our" global warming/climate change are also total hypocrites.
They work in a building warmed and cooled by gas/coal fired power stations' electricity. Their meals come from gas fired kitchens. Do not drive electric cars, they fly around the place, are not living totally off the grid, and hopefully have no diesel generator as back up?
I'm sure many of the wonderful Border Mail readers could add many more things that show up their lies. It is shame on those who voted for them.
