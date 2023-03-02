The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beloved Higginson's Menswear set to close its doors after 65 years

LH
By Layton Holley
Updated March 2 2023 - 8:03pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beloved Higginson's Menswear sadly is set to close it's doors after 65 years of serving the Wodonga community. Picture by Mark Jesser

It's 1958, Robert Menzies was the prime minister, Collingwood just won its 13th premiership, and a young couple had just started building their dream - a menswear shop that would service the city of Wodonga for the next 65 years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LH

Layton Holley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.