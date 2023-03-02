The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Sheffield Shield: NSW 203, Victoria 1/15 after day one at Lavington Sports Ground

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated March 2 2023 - 11:07pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Mitchell Perry celebrates one of his four wickets on the first day of the Sheffield Shield match against NSW at Lavington Sports Ground. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Lavington Sports Ground came under scrutiny from both sides after day one of the Sheffield Shield clash between NSW and Victoria.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.