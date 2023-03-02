Lavington Sports Ground came under scrutiny from both sides after day one of the Sheffield Shield clash between NSW and Victoria.
Having dismissed the Blues for 203, Victoria will resume on 1/15 after losing Travis Dean cheaply late on the first afternoon.
Mitchell Perry, who led the Victorian bowling attack with figures of 4-24, was sent out as night-watchman and is expecting a bowler-friendly wicket to present him with plenty of challenges.
"This morning, it was probably doing a little bit too much," Perry admitted.
"The ball was nipping a fair bit, swinging around a lot.
"As the day went on, the ball got a little bit soft so it was doing a little bit less and it made it a bit harder for us to get those wickets.
"Facing at the end there, it was doing just enough.
"As bowlers, you don't need it nipping so much, you just need it nipping a tiny bit.
"With a hard ball and the wicket just quickening up a little bit, it's going to be pretty tough tomorrow morning."
Perry gave Victoria a perfect start when he removed Blake Nikitaras with the third ball of the match, adding Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green and Liam Hatcher to his list of victims throughout the day.
Green was the one Blues batter to offer any real resistance, facing 126 balls for his 52 which included five fours and a six.
"There were definitely bowler-friendly conditions earlier this morning and throughout the day," Green said.
"There remained good carry and enough nip, particularly with the new ball.
"While the ball is hard, as long as you ask the questions for long enough, you can pick up wickets - as they did.
"We picked up a wicket tonight, which was key, and it would be nice to dismiss the night-watchman and pick up a few of their top order as well and get into the middle and lower order as early as possible, while the ball's hard.
"The outfield's very slow so you've probably got to say the 200-odd we got was maybe worth 250-260, still under-par for a first innings total but there's enough there with the new ball."
Fergus O'Neill picked up 2-50 while NSW opener Daniel Hughes retired hurt with a calf injury on 22.
"A lot of money and hard work has gone into Lavington and it's important for cricket to come to regional and rural areas of NSW, to bring those communities closer to the city and make them feel part of it," Green said.
"Seeing a few naughty kids throughout the day, hopefully we can inspire the next generation as well."
"We absolutely love it here," Perry added.
"Playing at St Kilda, there's trams, trains and cars beeping but it's very quiet and calming out there.
"The boys are loving Albury and the weather's nice."
