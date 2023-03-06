'Hook me up': Man fronts court over highly disturbing child abuse images, videos

A Wodonga man has fronted court over the possession of "extremely graphic and highly disturbing" child abuse material.
Zachary Cuskelly, 30, is yet to be sentenced over the possession of the material, the majority of which is considered to be the most serious category in terms of its gravity.
The material was found on a number of electronic devices when officers from the Wodonga sex offences and child abuse unit executed a warrant on May 13, 2021, at the home Cuskelly was sharing with a woman and her three-year-old child.
The children in the material found by officers were as young as three.
On one of the devices, officers discovered a screenshot of a conversation via messages between Cuskelly and an unknown person.
"I wanna see some toddlers bro, hook me up," one message said, while another asked "got anything good to trade".
IN OTHER NEWS:
Another comment discovered by officers is too graphic in nature to share in totality but in that exchange, Cuskelly makes reference to "I want it so bad, my girlfriend's daughter would be great".
Cuskelly denied knowledge of any of the child sexual images and video on the devices, saying he bought one laptop "from a junkie five years ago", and told police he "just can't explain it".
He also faces charges over the possession of cannabis and a slingshot device and ball bearings, as well as damage he caused to a car in the Birallee shopping centre car park, where he is alleged to have run an object down the side a car causing deep scratches.
Police said he damaged the car after an altercation with another driver, who witnesses saw him abusing.
The matters were adjourned to March 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.