Albury teenager smiles and waves to family on being released from custody on bail

By Nigel McNay
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 5:30pm
Accused murderer Glenn Bruce Dutton has been released on bail and will next front court on March 28. He was reminded to "follow these rules" of bail.

An Albury teenager accused of murdering his half-brother was overjoyed when granted bail by a magistrate scathing of the prosecution case.

