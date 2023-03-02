Tallangatta's season rests on the final round home clash against Lavington in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial on Saturday, March 4.
The Bushies played superbly to win last month's T20 grand final, but the 50-over competition remains the most prestigious title.
Tallangatta sits half a win outside the top six and the equation is simple, upset third-placed Lavington and play finals, while a loss ends the season.
The only certainty is North Albury will claim the minor premiership, while teams two through seven can move.
Elsewhere, North hosts Wodonga Raiders, Wodonga is home to St Patrick's, Belvoir meets Corowa, while New City is home to East Albury.
Meanwhile in district finals, Yackandandah hosts Kiewa, Barnawartha Chiltern travels to Baranduda, while Mount Beauty is home to Dederang.
And in Hume preliminary finals, Brocklesby-Burrumbuttuck hosts Osborne, while Walla meets The Rock Yerong Creek.
