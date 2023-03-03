Growing concerns over a double booking with a concert led a Killara women to change her wedding venue five weeks out from the big day.
Natalie Maras had planned to get married at Wahgunyah's St Leonard's Vineyard on March 4, but started to have second thoughts when made aware it was also playing host to the Music on the Murray event.
The event is slated to run from 12pm to 3pm and Ms Maras said she would have been required to make major changes to keep the wedding at St Leonards.
She instead made the decision to move it to Orange Grove Gardens at Culcairn.
However, she said she has been left $2500 out of pocket with a deposit to secure the date at St Leonards.
"Five weeks out, after going through five event organisers out at St Leonards, they just casually dropped that Music on the Murray was on the same day as our wedding," she said.
"It's at the point now where the communication has completely dropped off and they won't speak to us at all. It's just an email from the general manager saying they will not give it (the deposit) back."
St Leonards Vineyard told The Border Mail the Music on the Murray event was scheduled to finish two hours prior to the wedding.
Management at the venue had also offered to cancel the event if Ms Maras had any concerns with it.
Ms Maras confirmed the wedding was scheduled to start at 4pm, with guests to arrive at 3.30pm, which she said would have left minimal time for to set up if the music event proceeded.
She felt she had no choice but to make the move to another location.
"They said that it was not classified as a double booking, but we could have had up to 100 people in our canapes area with our 120 guests. Having the general public attend my wedding is not OK," she said.
"Eventually the general manager did say to me that he would cancel the other event and run our wedding, but it was way too close to the date and I'd found another venue.
"The offer to cancel the music event came weeks later."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
