THE biggest gathering of Holden Monaros on the Border in decades is happening this weekend.
Monaros on the Murray last ran at Echuca in 2013 and 2014 but it was more than 20 years since the Monaro Nationals came to Wangaratta.
Monaro Club of Victoria committee member Barry Anderson said the three-day Monaros on the Murray was a coup for Albury-Wodonga.
"I went to the Echuca events and really enjoyed the concept," he said.
"We thought it would go well on the Border; at the end of the day it's for Monaro enthusiasts everywhere."
The Holden Monaro is a rear-wheel drive coupe made by General Motors Holden in Australia from 1968 to 1977 and later reintroduced from 2001 to 2006.
Monaros on the Murray Albury-Wodonga Show and Shine will run at Noreuil Park in South Albury on Saturday morning.
Mr Anderson said there would be 33 member cars with almost as many cars again from Albury-Wodonga alone.
He said the Show and Shine would have a themed display for model or year.
"If you have a 1971 Monaro you could wear long boots or have a picnic basket, record player or magazines from that time," Mr Anderson said.
"I grew up with Monaros and stopping somewhere for a picnic was a big part of the Sunday drive.
"We just want Monaros down at Noreuil Park; some will look like they've just come off the factory line and others might have a bit of rust and character."
Celebrating its 50th birthday this year, Monaro Club of Victoria has 567 members.
Inquiries and bookings: phone Barry on 0429 498 070 or email bjand04@gmail.com
The Show and Shine runs 8.30am to noon.
