The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Monaros on the Murray Show and Shine rolls into South Albury

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Phil Kearney, Barry Anderson and Graeme Toddie are ready for Monaros on the Murray in Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

THE biggest gathering of Holden Monaros on the Border in decades is happening this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.