A Border kindergarten will receive funding to replace floor-to-ceiling windows deemed to be dangerous after a toddler hurtled through one last year in a terrifying accident.
The incident raised concerns about safety of the windows which were found to not meet Australian standards, yet funding for improvements for Rutherglen Kindergarten was not made available until the matter was raised at the latest Indigo Shire Council meeting.
"I reported to council on February 14 and February 21 that a toddler had fallen through a plate glass window at the Rutherglen Kindergarten in 2022," Deputy mayor Bernard Gaffney said at Tuesday's meeting. "All windows at the kindergarten need to be replaced. There is a risk of death or serious injury if the class is not replaced to the Australian standard.
"Indigo Shire refused to meet the cost of repair or replacement - 'we don't have to and we won't'. The safety of our children should be paramount, we have a moral obligation to our children's safety."
Cr Gaffney then moved an amendment to the capital works monitor to construct windows that meet Australian standards at the building which is owned by Indigo Shire Council and run by Indigo North Health.
IN OTHER NEWS:
In addressing the amendment, council chief executive officer Trevor Ierino said there was no requirement for the council to retrospectively change windows on all buildings to the new standard "until such time as they may break or be replaced for some other reason, then they need to be replaced to the new standards".
"We have a lot of buildings, we have a lot of glass in those buildings so there's not a requirement on council or any other bodies to replace the glass to the new standards until they need replacing," Mr Ierino said.
"In that particular case, the obligation, like all leases, the obligation is for tenants to replace any broken glass. And if there's glass broken, the tenant is required to replace and they'd be required to replace it with the new standards."
Councillor Peter Croucher eventually voted for the amendment but warned a move to fund Rutherglen's window replacement could have ramifications across the shire. Councillor Gaffney said he only wanted to adhere to Australian standards.
"To argue whether we need to check all of our kindergartens, that's not a matter of this amendment," he said. "This glass is dangerous, I'm told that it's a miracle that that child wasn't seriously injured. Children shouldn't be in an environment that we know is unsafe."
The motion was carried with councillors Emmerick Teissl, Roberta Horne, Cr Croucher, and Cr Gaffney in favour, while Diane Shepheard, Cr Goldsworthy and mayor Sophie Price voted against.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.