The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Premier Daniel Andrews at odds with NSW Labor on Albury hospital

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated March 3 2023 - 6:54pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews with his NSW counterpart Dominic Perrottet in Albury last October for their joint funding announcement for a makeover of Albury hospital. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Victoria's premier has downplayed the prospect of a Labor win in this month's NSW election derailing plans for a $558 million upgrade of Albury hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.