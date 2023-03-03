Victoria's premier has downplayed the prospect of a Labor win in this month's NSW election derailing plans for a $558 million upgrade of Albury hospital.
Daniel Andrews was commenting after NSW Labor's health spokesman Ryan Park flagged a review of the hospital works plan and consideration of any necessary changes if he becomes minister after the March 25 vote.
"I'll have to wait and see who wins the NSW election, that's a matter for the people of NSW but these are not election commitments," Victoria's Labor leader said.
"We've made a commitment out of our budget and the Perrottet government's made a commitment out of their budget, so they're not promises that's actual money, the money's there."
Mr Andrews said "the time for bickering and squabbling about Albury Wodonga Health and its future is over and we need to get on and get this hospital built.
"It's funded, it's backed by experts and it is happening and it's not about the election.
"It's outside the election cycle. It's not about politics. It's about patients. At least that's our view."
Albury Labor election candidate Marcus Rowland said if Mr Park was health minister he would visit the Border to seek feedback and a greenfields hospital would be on the table, although he did not talk up the odds of it materialising.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Rowland said that would involve councils, the Border Medical Association and Better Border Health.
Albury MP Justin Clancy said "any suggestion that a potential NSW Labor government could defer, delay and potentially impact on funding with a so-called review, which is open-ended, should be concerning for our community".
Albury Greens candidate Eli Davern backs a new Twin Cities hospital built.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.